Texas brothers who murdered family left behind suicide note with 'The Office' rant

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The two Texas brothers accused of slaughtering four family members before killing themselves said they easily got weapons because gun control is "a joke" — and were sent off the rails partly from watching TV’s "The Office."

In a rambling 12-page note initially linked to his Instagram page, Farhan Towhid, 19, said that he and his 21-year-old brother, Tanvir Towhid, assumed getting guns would be the most challenging part of the murder-suicide plot that was finally executed on Saturday.

Instead, they found that "gun control in the US is a joke," the youngest Towhid brother wrote in the note that police confirmed to CBS DFW is linked to the gruesome bloodbath.

TEXAS HOME SHOOTING LEAVES SIX FAMILY MEMBERS DEAD AFTER BROTHERS' MURDER-SUICIDE PLOT

TEXAS MOTHER ACCUSED OF KILLING HER 6-YEAR-OLD SON FOR INSURANCE MONEY

"All my brother had to do was go to the gunshop, say something about wanting a gun for home defense, sign some forms, and that was it.

"There was a question asking if he had any mental illnesses but—get this—he lied.

‘He literally just said no. They didn’t ask for proof or if he was taking any medication (he was)," he wrote.

"Thanks for making the process so easy," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police believe the Bangladeshi brothers on Saturday shot dead their father Towhidul Islam, 54, mother Iren Islam, 56, and 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa, who was visiting from Bangladesh.

They also killed Farhan’s 19-year-old twin sister, Farbin — who reportedly had a full scholarship to NYU — before turning the guns on themselves at the family’s home in Allen.

All six victims were discovered by police dead with gunshot wounds during a wellness check at about 1 a.m. on Monday, the report said. It was not immediately clear what guns were used.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.