Texas brothers found dead in submerged car that careened into creek

Two missing Texas brothers were found dead in a submerged vehicle Wednesday, police said.

Diego Rivera, 17, and Daniel Rivera, 14, were pulled from a Volkswagen Gulf that investigators think was driven off the road and into the Denton County creek, where it landed upside down, FOX 4 reported.

A report of a car in the creek was made at around 8 a.m., Texas Department of Safety officials said. The roadway where the car apparently plunged into the creek has no guardrail or lamp posts, the station reported. Police were investigating what may have happened before the crash.

“They are going to look at all of the vehicle evidence, the physical evidence, at the scene, the roadway, the surface, the condition of the driver — all of those things will come into play,” DPS official Lonny Haschel said.

A relative identified Diego and Daniel Rivera as the car's occupants, according to the station.

Diego Rivera was remembered as a popular student who also suited up as goalkeeper for the soccer team at Denton Guyer High School.

“He was a great person. Did well in school. Was a great teammate. A great friend. Never heard him say anything bad about anybody and always had a smile on his face and gave great effort every day,” Diego’s soccer coach Cody Schroeder told FOX4. “That's more than you can say about some people.”

A soccer tournament set to be played at Denton Guyer High School was renamed the Diego Rivera Iron Bridge Classic.