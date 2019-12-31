Texas boy, 12, credited with saving great-grandparents from would-be murderer

Police in Texas are crediting a 12-year-old boy with preventing the possible murder of his great-grandparents after his half brother allegedly attacked them with a knife on Sunday.

The brothers were in a car with their great-grandparents, ages 76 and 92, in Katy when an argument broke out, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Lucian Johnston, 20, was upset that his great-grandparents said he could no longer live with them because of his behavior, police said.

He allegedly then began stabbing them in the head and neck with a pocketknife, KTRK reported.

His younger brother, Sacha, who was also in the back, intervened. Police said he managed to wrestle the knife away from Lucian and throw it out the window, successfully stopping a potential double murder.

“The real hero in this ordeal is a 12-year-old that was also in the backseat at the time of the brutal attack,” a sheriff’s deputy said.

Lucian reportedly gave up on the fight and fled the scene. He was arrested Monday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The great-grandparents drove themselves to the hospital where they were treated before being released Monday night. Both are expected to make a full recovery.