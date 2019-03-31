Texas boy, 9, missing since 2017 found in Florida

Investigators in Florida said Saturday they had located a 9-year-old Texas boy who had not been seen since the end of 2017.

Joshua Graham was found in Sanford with his father, Kenneth, as police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 6:30 a.m.

The investigators said Kenneth Graham, 52, left Texas without telling his wife. They also said Kenneth Graham had previously lived in Tallahassee, Fla., and they assumed that he was taking Joshua there.

Joshua's mother was granted sole custody of the boy in February 2018 and Joshua was reported missing and "abducted by non-custodial parent" this past Tuesday.

"Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn't seem right and those instincts led to this happy conclusion."

Joshua was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services pending reunification with his mother. Sanford police said Kenneth Graham may face criminal charges in Texas at a later date.

