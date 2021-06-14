Texas boy, 9, accidentally shot by father during alleged road rage incident

A 9-year-old Houston boy is in critical condition after he was mistakenly shot in the chest by his father who had pulled out his gun during a road-rage incident, authorities said.

The boy was in a car being driven by his dad around 11 p.m. Friday in the Fifth Ward when the man believed he was being followed by another vehicle and brandished the weapon, ABC News reported.

Once they arrived home, the father tried to put his gun back into its holster, but it accidentally went off and struck the child in the chest, authorities said.

The child was rushed by his father to the hospital, where he was in critical condition but expected to survive, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the father, who is cooperating with the investigation, the outlet reported.