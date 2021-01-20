Texas border patrol stations see 193% increase in illegal border crossings since last year

Illegal border crossings in the Del Rio Sector of Texas since October have increased roughly 193% over the same time period last year, border patrol agents said Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its stations in the Del Rio Sector – which border the Mexican state of Coahuila – continues "to experience a significant increase in encounters despite the many associated dangers."

Since Oct. 1, the sector "has encountered more than 31,000 individuals, approximately a 193 percent increase over the same time last year," CBP said in a press release.

In that time frame, agents in the Del Rio Sector have rescued more than 275 individuals attempting to illegally enter the U.S. Those numbers represent a 425% increase over Fiscal Year 2020, CBP said.

The CBP said that the sector has, to date, apprehended more than 1,730 unaccompanied children, compared with only 745 this time last year – a 132% increase.

The spike in illegal border crossings in Texas comes amid renewed fears that President Joe Biden, who took office on Wednesday, will roll back some of President Donald Trump’s signature policies on immigration, prompting a wave of mass migration to the U.S.

On the campaign trail, Biden promised to place a 100-day moratorium on deportations, significantly increase the refugee cap, and scrap a number of policies the Trump administration has put in place to stop the flow of migrants.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and William La Jeunesse contributed to this report.