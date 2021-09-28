Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The second discovery came the following evening. Border Patrol agents received a tip about several illegal immigrants being housed at a home on Philadelphia Street – about five miles northwest of the first stash house.

Agents discovered more than 40 illegal immigrants inside the house. Those individuals had come from Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

PROTESTERS OUTSIDE MAYORKAS' HOUSE UNFOLD GIANT BLANKET TYING BIDEN TO TRUMP

CBP said none of the apprehended migrants had been wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Agents provided them with PPE and they were medically screen before being processed.

CBP has not said whether any of the migrants tested positive for COVID-19. Fox News has reached out to CBP seeking additional information.

CBP said in a press release that the often "substandard conditions" encountered at stash houses can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The discovery of the stash houses comes after border officials in Del Rio, Texas cleared a camp following the flood of thousands of Haitian migrants earlier this month.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.