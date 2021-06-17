Texas Border Patrol finds 33 illegal immigrants packed in a U-Haul with temperature above 100 degrees

Texas Border Patrol agents busted yet another human smuggling operation, this time involving 33 illegal immigrants packed inside a 100-degree U-Haul van with zero ventilation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made the discovery over the weekend outside a McDonald's restaurant in the west Texas town of Van Horn.

The immigrants inside the U-Haul truck were suffering from heat-related maladies and around a dozen needed medical treatment, but none died, according to a local station.

"Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event," Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin told KVIA. "Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money."

No additional details were provided. Fox News has reached out to Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector seeking comment.

The discovery came less than a week after agents intercepted another U-Haul truck carrying 27 illegal immigrants.

Like those found in Van Horn, the temperature inside the truck was blistering hot, 106 degrees. None of the immigrants were wearing personal protective equipment.

Fox News reached out to U-Haul for comment on the matter. A spokesperson said: "The incident is not a matter that U-Haul will provide comment on. We tend to let law enforcement speak to any criminal activity where our equipment may be involved."