Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Texas Border Patrol agent encounters armed smugglers while with his family

The armed men were not aware they had approached a Border Patrol agent.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent came face-to-face with a group of armed smugglers near a lake along the Texas-Mexico border. 

The encounter happened Tuesday afternoon, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, of which the Border Patrol is a unit. 

The armed men called themselves "Federales." 

The armed men called themselves "Federales."  (cbp.gov)

The agent, who CBP did not name, was fishing with his family on a river near the Lago del Rio off Mines Road when three armed suspects approached them and identified themselves as "Federales." 

The three men, who had entered the U.S. illegally, were dressed in camouflage and carrying small backpacks, which CBP believes were filled with "hard narcotics." 

KAMALA HARRIS TO VISIT SOUTHERN BORDER FRIDAY IN WAKE OF ONGOING CRISIS; BIG BEND SECTOR CHIEF WEIGHS IN

The men brandished their weapons at the agent and his family before crossing back over to Mexico, CBP said

The Border Patrol agent was in plainclothes and the armed men were not aware of his affiliation. Neither the agent nor his family were harmed. 

Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum said Mexican authorities have been notified. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to CBP seeking more information on the encounter but did not receive an immediate response. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money