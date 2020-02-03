Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall shooting kills 2, wounds 1 more, campus police say

Two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall Monday, according to campus police.

The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department said it was investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus.

Police instructed students, faculty, and staff to take shelter and stay in place.

"There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment," the university wrote in a statement on its website. "UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community"

The school did not comment on the condition of the wounded victim. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left the room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend's room on the first floor of the residence hall.

"There's police blocking the doorways, but other than that we're all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen," Cooper said.

Police lifted the shelter in place order around 1:30 p.m. Pride Rock residence hall and the surrounding area hall remained blocked off.

Texas A&M-Commerce University is a satellite campus located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. The main campus is located about 230 miles away in College Station, Texas, closer to Houston.

University police said all classes were canceled for the rest of the day amid an active criminal investigation.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

