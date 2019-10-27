Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Texas A&M Commerce shooting at homecoming party results in at least 2 deaths: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A mass shooting at a homecoming party for students at Texas A&M Commerce, outside Dallas, has resulted in at least two deaths, according to a report.

More than a dozen people were injured, reporter Jason Whitely of WFAA-TV in Dallas reported.

Graphic video images posted on social media showed several people with gunshot wounds, lying in pools of blood, as panicking bystanders tried to help them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.