Pro-life pregnancy center opens across from largest Planned Parenthood center in Texas

Planned Parenthood's largest abortion center in Texas now has a pro-life pregnancy center steps away from it.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center moved to its new southwest Dallas location to provide free services, such as sonograms, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, childbirth classes, medical referrals, and counseling to women and couples facing an unexpected pregnancy.

“An unplanned pregnancy is one of the greatest challenges a woman can face, especially during a time of economic hardship like the one we are living through," said Leanne Jamieson, director of the new center. "Our mission is to meet these women where they are and let them know they are not walking this road alone."

Since the move, the Dallas center, one of several locations Prestonwood operates, has reported a 50 percent increase in the number of clients, with 90 percent choosing to keep their baby.

Pastor Jack Graham and Prestonwood Baptist Church launched the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center in 1991 to offer women a life-affirming alternative to abortion.

“I truly believe this relocation is the greatest opportunity we’ve had in our 29 years of operating to offer hope where it’s been lost, to offer a better choice that leads to life instead of death and to show grace and love at the very moment when many women are their greatest need," Graham said.

Two years ago, the center introduced a mobile sonogram clinic, allowing women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area access to quality care, counseling and medical services without leaving their community.

Planned Parenthood reported a record-high number of abortions and government funding for 2018-2019, despite encountering a wave of Republican-led measures designed to restrict resources and access to the controversial procedure.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.