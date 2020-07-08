Expand / Collapse search
Pro-life pregnancy center opens across from largest Planned Parenthood center in Texas

Pastor says it's the 'greatest opportunity' to offer hope where it’s been lost

Caleb Parke
Planned Parenthood's largest abortion center in Texas now has a pro-life pregnancy center steps away from it.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center moved to its new southwest Dallas location to provide free services, such as sonograms, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, childbirth classes, medical referrals, and counseling to women and couples facing an unexpected pregnancy.

TESTIMONY FROM PLANNED PARENTHOOD, TISSUE PROCURER SHEDS LIGHT ON BABIES BORN ALIVE, WITH BEATING HEARTS

“An unplanned pregnancy is one of the greatest challenges a woman can face, especially during a time of economic hardship like the one we are living through," said Leanne Jamieson, director of the new center. "Our mission is to meet these women where they are and let them know they are not walking this road alone."

A rendering of the new pro-life pregnancy center in Dallas.

Since the move, the Dallas center, one of several locations Prestonwood operates, has reported a 50 percent increase in the number of clients, with 90 percent choosing to keep their baby.

TEXAS DOCTORS RANK ACTIVITIES POSING GREATEST RISKS FOR CONTRACTING CORONAVIRUS

Pastor Jack Graham and Prestonwood Baptist Church launched the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center in 1991 to offer women a life-affirming alternative to abortion.

The reception desk at the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center in Dallas, Texas.

“I truly believe this relocation is the greatest opportunity we’ve had in our 29 years of operating to offer hope where it’s been lost, to offer a better choice that leads to life instead of death and to show grace and love at the very moment when many women are their greatest need," Graham said.

Two years ago, the center introduced a mobile sonogram clinic, allowing women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area access to quality care, counseling and medical services without leaving their community.

In 2018, Prestonwood Pregnancy Center introduced mobile clinics to travel around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Planned Parenthood reported a record-high number of abortions and government funding for 2018-2019, despite encountering a wave of Republican-led measures designed to restrict resources and access to the controversial procedure.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke