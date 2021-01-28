2 Texas 14-year-olds charged with murder in death of mother of 3

Two Texas 14-year-olds have been charged with murder in the death of a 31-year-old Fort Worth mom who was killed while dropping off an Uber Eats delivery Saturday, according to local police.

The teens allegedly robbed and stabbed Ryan Munsie in Haltom City, Texas, in a breezeway at an apartment complex on Northern Cross Boulevard with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

Munsie was pronounced dead at the scene. She was on her way to drop off a food delivery at the complex.

Co-workers told the Dallas-Fort Worth-based Fox 4 that Munsie started driving for Uber Eats to help earn income during the coronavirus pandemic.

SWAT team members arrested both teens Wednesday night in Fort Worth, about 5 miles from the crime scene, and charged them with capital murder, police said. They were being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities withheld the suspects’ names and mugshots because they are minors.

Munsie’s friend Bailey Ables told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram that the victim had three children, ages 5, 10 and 11. Ables officiated the wedding between Munsie and her husband, Cameron Graham.

A GoFundMe campaign Ables set up for the family raised more than $50,000 from 1,500 donors out of an initial goal of $30,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Every person who has donated so far has not gone unnoticed," Ables wrote on the page. "The kindness and generosity y’all have shown is appreciated so much. Thank y’all."

Haltom City police have urged residents, "especially delivery drivers," to be watchful in unfamiliar areas, even when performing everyday activities. They are also calling on the public to report suspicious individuals or activities to authorities.