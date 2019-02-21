Testimony ends in murder trial of man charged in strangling

Testimony has concluded in the murder trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate during a robbery and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Liam McAtasney thought he was going to get $100,000 from the robbery but only got about $8,000. They showed jurors a secretly recorded conversation in which McAtasney discussed how he killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern in December 2016.

Another former classmate testified that he and McAtasney threw Stern's body off the bridge, leaving her car there to make it look like she killed herself.

The defense claims there is no physical evidence to support the accusations against McAtasney. He told a judge Thursday that he would not testify on his own behalf.

Closing arguments are due to start Friday.