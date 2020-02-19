2 teens arrested in Tessa Majors' killing plead not guilty

Two teenage suspects accused of fatally stabbing Barnard College student Tessa Majors in December pleaded not guilty Wednesday at an arraignment in New York City.

Rashaun Weaver, 14, was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with the robbery and second-degree murder of the 18-year-old Majors, as she walked through Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

A second 14-year-old, Luciano Lewis, also is being tried as an adult. He faces nine years to life in prison.

A third suspect, age 13, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. His name is not being used by Fox News because he is a minor and being tried as a juvenile.

Both Weaver and Lewis were remanded, with Lewis being deemed a flight risk. They will be kept separated in jail pending trial.

Both Lewis’ parents, Weaver’s mother, and Major’s father were present for the arraignment.

A grand jury heard from more than four dozen witnesses before handing down its indictment.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows Weaver stabbed Majors, while Lewis prevented her escape from what they called a sustained attack. They said the stabbing took place for over a minute in multiple spots as Majors broke free and climbed the stairs in Morningside Park.

She was discovered unconscious with “multiple stab wounds about the body” near a staircase in the park, police said last year.

The case's next court date is scheduled for April 7.

