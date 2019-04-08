Tennessee woman with murder warrant arrested at Waffle House naked and armed, police say

A woman sought by authorities in Tennessee in connection with a 2017 murder was taken into custody early Saturday -- armed and wearing just her birthday suit, according to police.

Authorities were called to a Waffle House in south Nashville near Interstate 24 after receiving a report of a naked man and woman with a weapon inside the restaurant.

Staff and customers were evacuated due to feeling threatened as the woman, later identified as 19-year-old Montessa Tate-Thornton, waved the gun around and acted erratically, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX17.

Officers arriving at the restaurant found Tate-Thornton wearing no clothes and "screaming, sweating excessively and making incoherent statements," WKRN reported.

The 19-year-old reportedly admitted to police she had used marijuana and cocaine.

Tate-Thornton had an outstanding warrant for 1st-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in December 2017, according to FOX17.

Police took the 18-year-old into custody without incident. Besides the charges linked to the outstanding warrant, Tate-Thornton was also charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, public indecency, being a felon in possession of a weapon and public intoxication.

The other naked suspect at the restaurant was identified as 34-year-old Larico Nixon, who was also arrested and charged with public indecency, public intoxication and being a felon in possession of a weapon, officials said.

The 19-year-old is expected in court on Monday, according to FOX17.