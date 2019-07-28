Snake on arm makes for rude awakening for hotel guest in Tennessee

A Tennessee woman who stayed at a hotel in the state reportedly woke up Friday morning with a snake on her arm.

“I felt something across my arm this morning,” Melinda Major told FOX 13 Memphis. “I looked over and it was a snake. It was laid out across my arm.”

Major said she quickly shook the garden snake off.

“It landed back on the bed," she said, "and I jumped up on the desk and called the front office for them to come.”

FAMILY FINDS GIANT PYTHON SNAKE SUNBATHING ON THEIR DECK

The staff at the Hampton Inn Memphis-Walnut Grove/Baptist Hospital East removed the snake immediately and alerted pest control, the hotel’s manager told FOX 13.

“The safety and security of our guests is at our upmost priority at all times,” the hotel said in a statement.

Major said the hotel comped her room and she would consider staying there again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So they took care of me. They were very nice to me,” Major told FOX 13.