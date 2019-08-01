Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee woman reportedly comes home to find stranger wearing her clothes, drinking wine in her kitchen

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Tennessee woman returned home this week only to find an unexpected guest – a stranger wearing her clothes who had cooked a meal in her kitchen and helped herself to a bottle of her wine, a report says.

Lanesia Lee, 41, is now set to appear in court today on a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into the woman’s Memphis property Tuesday, WREG reports.

A police affidavit viewed by the station says Lee – who was still inside the home when officers showed up – was wearing the woman’s clothes and had been using her kitchen.

Lanesia Lee, 41, arrested for burglary by Memphis Police for allegedly breaking into a woman's home in North Memphis.

Lanesia Lee, 41, arrested for burglary by Memphis Police for allegedly breaking into a woman's home in North Memphis. (Lee Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN SURPRISED TO FIND WOMAN AND HER CHILDREN MOVED INTO HIS HOME, REPORT SAYS 

The woman, the affidavit added, told investigators she had no idea who Lee was and did not give her permission to come inside the home.

But her experience – as strange as it sounds -- isn’t that uncommon.

In July, a man was arrested in Oregon after breaking into a home and trying on the owner’s clothes, while also eating a cupcake and drinking coffee he found inside, police say.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, a South Carolina woman was charged with burglary, child neglect, and petty larceny after a man reportedly returned home from work and found she and her children inside his property. In that incident, the woman also was reported to have been wearing the clothes of someone who lived there.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.