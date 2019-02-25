Tennessee woman in custody following manhunt after fatal hit-and-run that killed cop

A Tennessee woman accused of killing a police officer in a hit-and-run crash turned herself in just hours after she was placed on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Janet Elaine Hinds surrendered to Chattanooga police early Monday.

She was accused of vehicular homicide in the death of Chattanooga police officer Nicholas Galinger, 38, who was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer.

TENNESSEE SHOOTER DEAD, OFFICER IN 'SERIOUS CONDITION' AFTER WELFARE TURNS DEADLY, OFFICIALS SAY

Police recovered a Honda CR-V with front-end damage on Sunday from Hinds’ residence, 5 miles from where Galinger was struck.

Galinger, who was from Cincinnati, Ohio, had graduated from the police academy in January, the Times Free Press reported.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Chattanooga police officer Nicholas Galinger succumbed to his injuries,” Chattanooga police Chief David Roddy said during a news conference Sunday. “The department, this community lost not just an officer but a son, a father, a friend and a protector.”

1 KILLED, 3 OFFICERS INJURED AFTER WILD FLORIDA POLICE CHASE, REPORT SAYS

According to the Times Free Press, Galinger’s death is the second loss for the Chattanooga Police Department within a week.

Sgt. John Monroe, the department’s training sergeant, died unexpectedly at his home while off-duty last Thursday. He had been in the department since 1998.

Hinds is a postmaster at a local U.S. Post Service office, according to U.S. Post Office Corporate Communications.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Times Free Press, Hinds was heading to Hamilton County Jail for booking.