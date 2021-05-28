Tennessee woman, 18, found safe nearly 2 years after being 'held against her will' by her father: authorities

A Tennessee teenager who was believed to have been "held against her will" by her father for nearly two years was found safe in Alabama earlier this week, authorities recently announced.

Just days after now-18-year-old Daphne Westbrook was located in Samson, Ala., Tennessee's Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said Friday morning that law enforcement agents are still searching for her father, John Westbrook.

Westbrook was reported missing in October 2019 after she never returned home from a weekend with her father. Nearly a year and a half later, John Westbrook was indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping – but investigators had to find him first, the district attorney’s office announced at the time.

Investigators described Daphne Westbrook's father at the time as an "IT expert" who specializes in blockchain technology, security and Bitcoin.

"He is communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads in this case," the office said. Police believed at the time that he was making money doing computer work for small businesses.

In March, Hamilton County District Attorney Neil Pinkston told Chatanooga-based news station WRCB-TV that Daphne Westbrook was "constantly being given drugs and alcohol that keeps her in an altered state."

Details surrounding how she was located were not immediately provided.

The district attorney’s office said Friday it still plans to prosecute Westbrook once he is found. The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and authorities "expect new developments within the next couple of weeks."

