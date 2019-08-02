Tennessee veteran who lost leg to IED adopts three-legged puppy

A dog found in the woods in Tennessee with a severed leg was adopted by a veteran this week who also lost a leg.

Joshua Ferguson, who lost his leg after an IED explosion, adopted a three-legged pup named Scooter on Thursday from the Humane Society of Dickson County in Dickson, Tenn., Nashville’s WTVF-TV reported.

"He makes it easier for me to remember, hey it's still a beautiful day," Ferguson said of his new pet. "You realize really just how tremendous a journey life is."

The dog was found in the woods with a badly severed leg in June by fishermen at Johnson Creek near Burns, Tenn., WTVF reported. Animal doctors believed the dog might have gotten his leg stuck on something in the forest and gnawed it off in order to break free to find food. Scooter’s leg was amputated at the Animal Medical Hospital.

Ferguson said he was one of five soldiers in a truck that rolled over an improvised explosive device. He lost his leg in the explosion, but all five in the truck survived. To his condition, he said: "There's silver linings to anything, you can find something, and even if you can't, somebody's had it worse! So stop complaining."

The veteran said he’s blessed to be alive and now to have his new pet. "It's impossible to not smile around him," Ferguson told the station. "Everybody's so happy to see him, then they notice he's got 3 legs. 'He's happy you were overjoyed to see him, don't pity him!'"