Tennessee toddler stuck in antique barrel is freed by medical staff using power saws

A Tennessee toddler wound up stuck inside an antique barrel while visiting his grandparents, requiring a visit to the emergency room to remove him.

Dorian Strubing, 2, got stuck up to his neck in the wooden barrel on Saturday. To keep him calm, his family gave him a teddy bear, which he held throughout the ordeal.

Sumner County Emergency workers used X-rays to determine the positioning of the boy’s hips, legs and feet before they started working to free the boy, WKRN-TV reported.

FATHER-DAUGHTER DUO CREATE YOUTUBE CHANNEL EMPOWERING CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

Hospital staff used a power saw to cut some wood from the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers to chip away at the top opening so Strubing could slip free. Workers pulled Strubing free once his legs were straightened.

"It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it," Kelly Strubing, Dorian’s mother, said.

LOUISIANA CAR DEALER HELPS HOMELESS MAN - AND INSPIRES MILLIONS TO DO THE SAME

Dorian was not injured during the incident, his mother said.

The emergency workers who helped free Dorian signed the barrel as a reminder of Dorian’s first-ever trip to the emergency room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorian celebrated his freedom with a Popsicle, according to KTLA 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.