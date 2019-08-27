Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Tennessee man steals ambulance from hospital, crashes into police cruiser, investigators say

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Tennessee man stole an ambulance from a hospital, crashed into a police vehicle, then drove into the woods before he was caught, police say.

Police said Renny McMahon, 50, stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville around 10:20 p.m. Monday shortly after he reportedly created a disturbance. Police did not provide details about the alleged disturbance, nor did they say why McMahon was at the hospital.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said authorities used GPS to track the ambulance to the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, just south of downtown.

Police said Renny McMahon, 50, stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville around 10:20 p.m. Monday shortly after he reportedly created a disturbance at the hospital.

Police said Renny McMahon, 50, stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville around 10:20 p.m. Monday shortly after he reportedly created a disturbance at the hospital. (Metro Nashville police)

NASHVILLE MAN TACKLES STRANGER WHO TRIED GRABBING TEEN DAUGHTER, POLICE SAY

Police said an officer drove behind the ambulance for a short amount of time before McMahon stopped the vehicle in the middle of the street, put the ambulance in reverse and crashed into the police vehicle. 

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a nearby hospital, police said.

NAKED TENNESSEE MAN DIES IN CRASH AFTER HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE, OFFICIALS SAY

After striking the police vehicle, the statement said McMahon drove into the woods nearby. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and hospitalized after he reportedly crashed the ambulance into trees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokeswoman for Rutherford County EMS told Fox News’ the incident was under investigation.

WKRN-TV reported that an ambulance crew had been unloading a patient at the hospital, only to find that the ambulance had been stolen when they returned to where they had left the vehicle.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan