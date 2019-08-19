Tennessee man accused of slashing boss' throat with steak knife after taking time off for stress, reports say

A Tennessee man is accused of slashing his boss’ throat with a steak knife on Friday after returning to work from time off to de-stress, according to local reports.

John Herren, 40, walked into his workplace, the civil engineering firm Dale & Associates, in Berry Hill, Tenn., carrying two knives, walked behind his supervisor's desk allegedly grabbed his head and slashed his throat, The Tennessean reported, citing an affidavit.

The alleged attack occurred at about noon.

The supervisor and Herren both ran out of the office, the newspaper reported. Herren took the knife he allegedly used but dropped a second knife.

Berry Hill Police reportedly recovered the dropped knife.

Doctors treated the supervisor at a nearby hospital for “superficial lacerations on his throat,” the Tennessean reported, adding that emergency medical services noted that the outcome could have been a lot worse since the cut was very close to a main artery.

Roy Dale, who owns Dale & Associates and was not injured, told WKRN-TV that Herren had worked at the civil engineering firm for over a decade as a designer.

The television station reported that Herren recently told his bosses he was feeling stressed and needed some time off.

“John was just expressing to us he was having a difficult time with that and was very stressed with that and really wanted to do something different with the company and we were happy to accommodate him,” the news station reported Dale said.

“But still he was struggling, and he took off and when he came back this happened.”

Herren reportedly was arrested “without incident” a short time after the alleged attack. He has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Herren did not have a previous arrest history in the state of Tennessee, WKRN reported, citing the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.