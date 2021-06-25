Tennessee Burger King shooting: 2 arrested after spicy chicken sandwich dispute

Tennessee police arrested two people accused of shooting up a Burger King after a dispute over a spicy chicken sandwich.

Tavarus McKinney, 22, and Keona Halliburton, 20, reportedly got into a fight June 6 with employees at a Memphis Burger King after Halliburton complained that her sandwich had too much hot sauce on it.

The pair left the restaurant, only to return a few minutes later and start shooting, injuring two people, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Four witnesses identified McKinney and Halliburton to police, and they were arrested Wednesday.

McKinney’s background check reportedly revealed nine previous cases and 10 warrants, with charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic assault.

Haliburton is scheduled to appear in court on June 28, facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a felony, WREG reported.

McKinney's court date has not yet been scheduled.

There was another Burger King shooting in Tennessee in April after a customer got fed up with the long wait in the drive-thru.