Tennessee shooting leaves 4 dead; kidnapped baby safe, 2 suspects arrested: reports

One man and three women were found dead in Tennessee on Saturday morning after what appeared to be a dispute over a baby, according to reports.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested Saturday night in connection with the case, and the child was safely recovered, FOX 17 of Nashville reported.

The incident started around 8 a.m. in Riceville, about 50 miles northeast of Chattanooga, when the two suspects arrived at a residence, according to the station.

"There was some kind of dispute that took place between the female suspect and the male victim over a 10-month old whom they are the parents of," McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy told WATE-TV of Knoxville. "At some point, the dispute turned violent and the four victims were shot. One witness escaped and the other pretended to be injured and survived. The suspects then took the child and left the scene."

Deputies responding to the residence found the bodies of Trevon Hall, 36; Skylar Hawn, 24; Jesse Dupree, 40; and Brandi Harris, 39, according to FOX 17.

Hall and the female suspect were the parents of the child, authorities told station.

In a SWAT operation later Saturday in Polk County, authorities arrested the two suspects, who were identified as Curtis Smith, 38, and Jazzmine Hall, 27.

Specific charges considered or filed against Smith and Hall were not immediately clear.

The child was placed in the care of the state Department of Children’s Services, WBIR-TV of Knoxville reported.

Saturday's shootings in Riceville came two days after an unrelated shooting in the Memphis area, where at least one person was killed and 14 others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Kroger supermarket. The suspect in that incident later took his own life, FOX 13 of Memphis reported.