Tennessee sheriff deputy in critical condition, suspect killed in shooting

By Lukas Mikelionis | Fox News
Tennessee deputy shot, in critical conditionVideo

Tennessee deputy shot, in critical condition

Officer was shot outside a Memphis apartment complex.

A Tennessee county sheriff deputy was critically injured Wednesday morning and the suspect killed in a shooting at an apartment complex.

The deputy at the Shelby County Sheriff's office wasn’t named. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“SCSO is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting inside of the Eden at Watersedge apartment complex where a deputy has been shot & transported to ROH in critical condition,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is currently on the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

