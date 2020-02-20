Tennessee landslide aftermath seen in dramatic drone video as road crumbles, houses reduced to rubble

A crumbled section of roadway along with the remains of splintered houses now dot a hillside in Tennessee after a landside struck over the weekend, causing more headaches.

The landslide struck Saturday in Morris Chapel, Tenn., located in the southwest part of the state after a hillside was weakened by the latest round of rainstorms that have saturated the area.

A section of Glendale Road collapsed on Tuesday as parts of the hillside continued to slowly break off and tumble toward the Tennessee River below.

Drone video released by the Hardin County Fire Department shows the crumpled roadway.

Fire officials said the land has still not settled and is "shifting slightly more."

"Please stay safe and away from this area," the department said on Facebook.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin said the landslide claimed not only two houses, whose residents got out safely, but also about 100 yards of the blufftop road.

Officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority released more than 2.5 million gallons per second of water from the Pickwick Dam on Saturday into the Tennessee River, adding to flooding that impacted about 75 properties.

Boat captain Sam Evans, who lives in a historic riverboat on Pickwick Lake, told the Associated Press this year's flooding is among the worst he's seen and that the hilltop banks have gradually been eroding.

"It has slowly been eroding and it finally let go," Evans told the AP on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said additional rain is likely across flooded regions of the south through Thursday with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

Flash flood watches have been issued throughout the region, with up to one and a half inches of rain possible on Thursday.

"We have the potential for flash flooding," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "That's going to be a big concern over areas that have seen historic flooding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.