Tennessee landslide aftermath seen in dramatic drone video as road crumbles, houses reduced to rubble

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
WATCH: Drone footage captures devastating destruction in Tennessee town after landslides

WATCH: Drone footage captures devastating destruction in Tennessee town after landslides

Morris Chapel, Tennessee, has been hit with so much rain lately that landslides are beginning to devastate the area. Watch drone footage that caught what the aftermath looks like as roads crumble and houses are reduced to rubble.

A crumbled section of roadway along with the remains of splintered houses now dot a hillside in Tennessee after a landside struck over the weekend, causing more headaches.

The landslide struck Saturday in Morris Chapel, Tenn., located in the southwest part of the state after a hillside was weakened by the latest round of rainstorms that have saturated the area.

A section of Glendale Road collapsed on Tuesday as parts of the hillside continued to slowly break off and tumble toward the Tennessee River below.

TENNESSEE LANDSLIDE SENDS 2 LARGE HOMES TUMBLING INTO RAIN-SWOLLEN RIVER ON VIDEO

Drone video released by the Hardin County Fire Department shows the crumpled roadway.

A portion of Glendale Road has collapsed after a landslide in Morris Chapel, Tenn. over the weekend.

A portion of Glendale Road has collapsed after a landslide in Morris Chapel, Tenn. over the weekend. (Hardin County Fire Department via Storyful)

Fire officials said the land has still not settled and is "shifting slightly more."

Homes have been reduced to rubble after the landslide.

Homes have been reduced to rubble after the landslide. (Hardin County Fire Department via Storyful)

"Please stay safe and away from this area," the department said on Facebook.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin said the landslide claimed not only two houses, whose residents got out safely, but also about 100 yards of the blufftop road.

The devastation caused by a landslide in Morris Chapel, Tennessee, can be seen in drone footage from Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

The devastation caused by a landslide in Morris Chapel, Tennessee, can be seen in drone footage from Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin. (Hardin County Fire Department via Storyful)

Officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority released more than 2.5 million gallons per second of water from the Pickwick Dam on Saturday into the Tennessee River, adding to flooding that impacted about 75 properties.

FLOOD-SOAKED MISSISSIPPI BRACES FOR ADDITIONAL RAIN AS ALABAMA DECLARES EMERGENCY

Boat captain Sam Evans, who lives in a historic riverboat on Pickwick Lake, told the Associated Press this year's flooding is among the worst he's seen and that the hilltop banks have gradually been eroding.

A local boat captain has said the bluff has slowly been eroding away due to recent heavy rains.

A local boat captain has said the bluff has slowly been eroding away due to recent heavy rains. (Hardin County Fire Department via Storyful)

"It has slowly been eroding and it finally let go," Evans told the AP on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said additional rain is likely across flooded regions of the south through Thursday with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

National forecast for Thursday, February 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Flash flood watches have been issued throughout the region, with up to one and a half inches of rain possible on Thursday.

"We have the potential for flash flooding," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "That's going to be a big concern over areas that have seen historic flooding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed