©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tennessee residents brace for continued rainfall after record flooding

Severe weather and frigid temperatures will sweep the state this week

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tennessee residents already tormented by hazardous and fatal flooding conditions are bracing Wednesday as more heavy rain continues to move through the Southeast. 

At least seven people have been killed in flash flooding during the weather event, with most deaths involving cars, according to state officials. 

Most of the fatalities occurred in Davidson County, home to the capital city of Nashville

At least one person died in Cheatham County and another in Hawkins County, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday

Adam Wirdzek stops to look at a utility building that was carried down a flooded creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Adam Wirdzek stops to look at a utility building that was carried down a flooded creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

At least 130 people had to be rescued from their vehicles, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said.

The city's firefighters also responded to an apartment building in Antioch -- south of Nashville -- where a resident said she had woken up to a mudslide compromising the structure, according to Fox 17 WZTV.

Now, another flash flood watch that covers most of central Tennessee is bringing an additional 1 to 2 inches or more of rain in some areas as Tennesseeans survey the damage.

Nashville alone already received more than 7 inches just over the weekend, which was the second-highest two-day rainfall ever recorded.

A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said many rivers and creeks were at or close to their highest levels since 2010.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed that ponding was seen along Interstate 24, WTVF reported Wednesday.

As more severe weather extends through the Mid-South, bringing the potential for hail, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes, an approaching cold front has prompted freeze warnings for parts of the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys this week. 

Record lows are possible, though temperatures are expected to rebound by the weekend.

Fox News' David Aaaro, Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

