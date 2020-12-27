Tennessee Rep. Rose responds to Nashville Christmas bombing; calls for federal resources, aid

The bombing in Nashville on Christmas Day is still being investigated by officials and Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., said he’s pushing for necessary federal law enforcement resources.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested an emergency declaration from President Trump on Saturday for ongoing relief efforts. Rose told "Fox & Friends Weekend" he supports this additional aid from the government.

"I do support the governor’s call for an emergency declaration and I’ve been in contact with Nashville’s mayor," he said. "At this point, I think we need the resources of federal law enforcement to… get to the bottom of what happened."

Nashville will also need help with cleanup and downtown reconstruction, Rose said, specifically focusing on rebuilding businesses destroyed on Second Avenue.

NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: OFFICIALS SEARCH HOME CONNECTED TO PERSON OF INTEREST, HAVE MORE THAN 500 TIPS: REPORT

"Hopefully there will be quick federal aid coming to assist the aid that both local and state authorities will make available," he said.

Rose confirmed that Tennessee authorities are conducting a "thorough" investigation of the explosion and have so far come up with "very credible" leads.

"We feel confident they’ll get to the bottom of this in quick order," he assured.

A person of interest was identified Saturday after officials gathered more than 500 tips regarding the suspect, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident occurred after an RV, parked on Nashville’s historic Second Avenue, exploded Friday morning, injuring three people, including a police officer, and causing destruction across several blocks.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.