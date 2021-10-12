Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update 26 mins ago

3 Tennessee postal employees, including shooter, dead in post office shooting, authorities say

The police department said there were no active threats and the area was secured

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The FBI was investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office Tuesday where three employees, including the suspected shooter, died, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Orange Mound post office, and the Memphis Police Department was assisting with securing the perimeter, the police force tweeted. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, told Fox News the shooting occurred at the facility called the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

"We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms," the agency said. 

Two Postal Service employees were killed Tuesday at a Memphis, Tenn., post office and the suspected shooter, also an employee, died from a self-infliced gunshot, authorities said. 

The FBI said the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The police department said there were no active threats and the area was secured. 

Fox affiliate WHBQ spoke with the family of one of the deceased postal employees, 37-year-old Demetria Dortch. The Commercial Appeal identified another victim as James Wilson.

"He was a good man. An outstanding man," Roxanne Rogers told the Commercial Appeal of Wilson, her cousin. "The best man you’d ever want to be around."

Authorities stand outside the East Lamar Carrier Annex facility in Memphis. Tenn., where two Postal Service employees were killed and a third died after taking their own life, the FBI said. 

Fox News has reached out to the FBI and local police.

In a statement, the Postal Service said it was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis."

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," the agency said. "The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks."

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee in which three Postal Service employees were died. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

The incident came days after a mail carrier was shot dead in Pennsylvania.

