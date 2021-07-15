Cop runs into explosive house fire to rescue disabled woman, bodycam video shows

A Tennessee police officer ran into a burning home last week to rescue a disabled woman as fiery explosions rocked the house.

The body-worn camera of Corporal Allan Ervin of the Columbia Police Department recorded an explosive ball of fire coming from the home after he arrived and jumped out of his patrol vehicle. The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the Riverside neighborhood, police said.

Ervin, without hesitation, can be seen rushing toward the blaze. Upon reaching the house, Ervin runs into several people outside who appear to point toward the front door of the engulfed home.

The department said it stopped Ervin’s bodycam before he is seen entering the home due to the condition of the rescued woman and its graphic nature.

Police confirmed that Ervin ran into the home, found the disabled woman and carried her to safety.

"As a police officer, the first thing you think of is the preservation of life, and fortunately, we were able to do that," Ervin told the Columbia Daily Herald. "We know the risks we take when we go out there. You just have to react and use your best judgment."

While the cause of the fire was being investigated, Columbia Fire and Rescue said that the multiple explosions heard throughout the neighborhood were from oxygen tanks bursting in the blaze.

Neighbors told WKRN-TV that the 37-year-old woman, who is non-communicative, lived at the home with her mother and father. Her parents were able to escape the inferno but could not get back inside when the explosions began.

The rescued woman remains under critical care at Vanderbilt Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, police said. Her mother and father were both treated at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Ervin and other first responders did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.