Good News
Tennessee police officer helps teens get through a 'knotty' prom situation

Adam Price says it’s the little things that show the public that the cops are on their side.

By Frank Miles
Two teens received a helping hand from a Tennessee cop in March, which at first seemed a bit bizarre, but ultimately saved the day.

Officer Adam Price was called over from his patrol of Liberty Park in Clarksville to help 18-year-old Elijah Darling, and his friend, 18-year-old Jalen Lewis, tie their neckties for their high school senior photos.

"I was kind of confused, like, I didn’t expect this to be happening," Darling said. "I thought he was going to leave at first."

"I was thinking this is weird," Lewis added.

"It’s just a normal part of our day," Officer Adam Price said. "That’s something we’re called to do often. That’s actually the best part of it for me. It’s not fighting crime. It’s doing these little things in the community."

Price, having not tied a tie in a year, was a little rusty but handled the situation with panache.

"But I got out there, figured it out and got them going," he said.

Officer Adam Price helps 18-year-old Jalen Lewis tie a tie.

He put the ties around his own neck, made the proper knots and then placed them on Darling and Lewis.

He believes it’s the little things that ensure the public knows the cops are on their side.

Officer Adam Price helps 18-year-old Elijah Darling tie a tie.

"Got more work to do," he said. "It’s not going to stop the fact that I have to make a positive impact every day."

