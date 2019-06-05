Tennessee mother, 19, accused of putting 8-month-old in freezer, gets 2 years’ probation

A young Tennessee mother, 19, has received two years’ probation for putting her 8-month-old baby in a freezer while allegedly under the influence, then closing the lid, according to a report.

FOX 35 ORLANDO reported that Brittany Smith was facing felony charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect. She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child neglect only.

Witnesses said they saw Smith holding her baby next to an unused freezer in their backyard.

The resident went outside to speak with Smith, and found her in the crawlspace under their home.

The baby was found in the freezer, which had about an inch of standing water inside.

The baby survived.