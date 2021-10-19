Tennessee mom barricades toddler in bathroom after man breaks through window, crawls into house

A Tennessee mom grabbed her 2-year-old son and barricaded themselves inside a bathroom after a man broke through a window and crawled into their home over the weekend.

Keane Winchester was sitting in the living room of her Lake County home with her son when she heard a suspicious noise, local news station WBBJ-TV reported.

TENNESSEE MAN ALLEGEDLY LIT GIRLFRIEND ON FIRE FOR BREAKING UP WITH HIM, POLICE SAY

"I heard a very loud bang and it just wasn’t a normal bang, and then all of the sudden he started screaming ‘help, help!’" Winchester told the station.

Winchester shared video from a home surveillance camera that shows the man stumbling outside her home and punching its windows and doors. He picks up a wood log, smashes it through a window and crawls into the home, where he can again be heard screaming "help!"

"And then once I realized he was in my house screaming, I barricaded the bathroom door and had my baby there trying to get him to just be calm and relax while I was calling the cops," Winchester told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winchester said it took about 10 minutes for police to arrive at her home.

Both Winchester and her son were unharmed.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man will face any charges.