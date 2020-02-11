Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Tennessee mayor accused of stealing over $300G from his grandmother, her estate

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Tennessee mayor is facing allegations that he stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother, according to local reports.

Investigators began looking into theft allegations against Mount Carmel Mayor Christopher Jones in August 2019, Nashville’s Fox 17 reported.

They allegedly found evidence that Jones stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate by writing fake checks from her account to himself between November 2014 and January 2016, according to the station.

Mount Carmel Mayor Christopher Jones is accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from his grandmother.

Jones’ grandmother died in January 2016 in a West Virginia assisted care center, the Kingsport Times-News reported.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Jones with one count of theft over $250,000, according to Fox 17.

Authorities arrested Jones on Monday and booked him into the Hawkins County Hail on a $300,000 bond.

It was unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Mount Carmel is located in northeastern Tennessee, near the Virginian border.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.