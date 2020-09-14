Tennessee manhunt: Gunman kills 2 in string of shootings, carjackings before turning gun on himself

A day of violence along Tennessee's Interstate 24 ended with a murder, kidnapping and carjacking suspect killing himself Sunday afternoon.

TBI agents have identified the two innocent people killed as Darcey Johnson, 28, who was the man killed in a shooting on I-24 and Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, who was the hostage killed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it all started at about 9:30 a.m. on I-24 in Coffee County when Dangelo Dorsey, 29, opened fire inside a vehicle. TBI said Dorsey killed one person in the vehicle and injured another.

Traffic stopped after the shooting, and Dorsey then tried to find a car to flee in, TBI said. He attempted to carjack a woman, and when he couldn't get in, he began shooting, striking the woman in the hand and hitting a nearby truck driver in the face. Both are expected to survive.

Dorsey then carjacked a Ford Mustang with a man and a woman inside. He had them drive him to their home where he switched vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4, took two guns and then forced the man and woman to come with him as hostages.

At some point, Dorsey shot the male hostage and dumped his body near mile marker 111 on I-24 in Coffee County.

Law enforcement located Dorsey driving on I-24 and began a pursuit. Speeds exceeded 100 mph until Dorsey crashed the vehicle and rolled over near mile marker 156 in Grundy County. TBI said Dorsey then shot and killed himself.

The female hostage was found safe at the scene of the crash.

TBI said this will be an extensive and complicated investigation with all of the different crime scenes.

