Tennessee man, 70, wanted for 2 murders found dead in lake, investigators say

The manhunt for a 70-year-old suspect in the murders of two duck hunters ended Saturday afternoon after the man’s body was found in a Tennessee lake, investigators said.

David Vowell, of Martin, Tenn., had been considered armed and dangerous.

His body was found around 3 p.m. in the murky waters of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, near where 26-year-old Chance Black and 25-year-old Zachary Grooms were shot Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Investigators said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Obion County District Attorney Tommy Thomas told WREG-TV last week amid the manhunt that investigators have spoken to a third hunter who was in the same duck blind as the victims when the incident occurred. However, Thomas said he could not comment on what led to the shooting.

Vowell appeared to have fled the scene on foot as investigators told news outlets that a vehicle and a boat belonging to the suspect were seized near the boat ramp at the lake.

Authorities charged Vowell with two counts of first-degree murder as the search, aided by U.S. Marshalls, intensified.

Bureau of Investigation agents were also assisted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Madison County Fire and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The bureau posted video and images of agents scouring the swamp land and rough terrain.

Reelfoot Lake is a 15,000-acre flooded forest that is part of Reelfoot Lake State Park, located in the northwest corner of the state near the borders of Missouri and Kentucky.

The park is known for activities such as fishing, boating, wildlife viewing and camping, according to Tennessee State Parks.