Tennessee man loses leg after his son ran him over with a lawn mower when he attacked him with a chainsaw

A chainsaw-wielding Tennessee father had to have his leg amputated after his son ran him over with a lawn mower, police said.

Officers were called to a home in Bristol, Tennessee, on June 28 and found Douglas Ferguson, 76, bleeding from his head and leg, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicated that he tried to attack his son with a running chainsaw while his son mowed the yard. His son, who was not identified, ran over his father with the lawn mower as a way to defend himself, the press release stated.

Detectives said the father and son had an ongoing feud.

Ferguson was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported that a warrant for Ferguson could not be served until Tuesday because of the severity of his injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.