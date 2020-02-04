Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Man dies after getting stuck in Tennessee Walmart donation bin, police say

By David Aaro | Fox News
A man has died after getting trapped in a donation bin outside a Walmart in Tennessee, Clarksville police said on Sunday.

Police and emergency responders were called to a parking lot outside the Walmart in Clarksville around 3:50 p.m., where they found the lower part of the unidentified 48-year-old's body protruding from out of it.

He was extracted from the bin and pronounced dead at the scene, Jim Knoll, a spokesman for the Clarksville Police Department told Clarksville Now.

A man has died after getting trapped in a donation bin outside a Walmart in Tennessee, police said on Sunday.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (Clarksville Police Department)

Foul play is not suspected, the website added.

Knoll declined to say how long the man was in the bin or his cause of death, due to the ongoing investigation, according to ABC News.

