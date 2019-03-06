Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee man cheers up nervous granddaughter with Chicken Dance at cheerleading contest

When his granddaughter experienced stage fright before a performance of the Chicken Dance, Jeff Harville knew just what to do.

He joined in.

His granddaughter, 4-year-old McKinly Lester, has only been cheerleading for a year, and so she gets nervous sometimes when she performs, WBIR reported on Wednesday.

Before her competition in Claiborne County on Tuesday night, Lester reportedly told her mother, "I want Papaw to dance with me!"

And so he did. Harville, in a video released by Lester's mom, is seen dancing away to a remixed version of the Chicken Dance with his granddaughter.

