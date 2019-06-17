Tennessee man arrested after police say human torso found in car: report

A severed human torso reportedly turned up in a Tennessee man's crashed car after an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. Now, Dorrae Debrice Johnson of Knoxville faces several charges including vehicular homicide.

Johnson, 29, was stopped by an officer around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after he failed to stay in his lane on an interstate, WATE reported citing arrest records.

Johnson yelled out the window that he had to get to his family’s house and sped off as the officer was walking towards his car, which prompted a chase, the station reported.

The officer reportedly saw Johnson hit a curb, then blow a tire while allegedly driving the wrong way on the road. He ultimately rammed into a utility pole, the report added.

Johnson got out of the vehicle and started running but the officer caught up with him and arrested him, according to the report, which stated that the trooper noticed he smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes.

Johnson admitted he was “blitzed,” WATE reported.

When the trooper went to turn off the ignition of Johnson’s car, the trooper spotted the severed torso in the passenger floorboard, with a missing lower half, the media outlet reported.

The trooper found the rest of the victim’s body at the scene of impact. Investigators reportedly said the severed torso likely belonged to a man whom Johnson had hit and killed on the road.

Johnson was booked on Sunday and also was charged with driving with a revoked license and evading arrest, according to online records with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.