Woman claims she was shot 4 times in Tennessee gunfire: 'God isn't done with me yet'

Two days after an off-campus house party near Tennessee State University erupted in gunfire, one woman who claims to be among the seven people wounded took to Twitter to thank God for her new lease on life.

“God isn’t done with me yet," the woman, identified by the Twitter handle @kay_nash, wrote.

"Two nights ago I was shot 4 times at party," Kay writes in a post dated Tuesday. "One of the bullets was an inch away from hitting an artery but obviously God isn’t done with me yet."

As of early Wednesday, the post had been retweeted 3,600 times and collected 20,000 likes.

Metro Police say the seven people were injured at a Northern Nashville home early Sunday after two groups of men got into an argument and began shooting at each other. Officers responded around 2 a.m. where dozens of people had gathered in a backyard for a house party, police said.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out and prayed for me,” @kay_nash continues in her post, including two images --- a selfie of her flashing a peace sign while in a hospital bed, and a screenshot of a local media report about the shooting. “I’m just so grateful to be alive. I swear this is my testimony.”

Six females and one male -- all between ages 19 and 22 -- were transported to a hospital Sunday morning, WTVF-TV reported. It was not immediately revealed if the victims were university students. Fisk University is also located a short distance away.

Five of those injured were brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while the remaining two were treated at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. All seven suffered non-life-threatening injuries, WTVF reported.

One of the suspects was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s with dreadlocks and blonde highlights. He was wearing an orange T-shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.