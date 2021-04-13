Expand / Collapse search
Knoxville high school won't hold classes after student opens fire, dies in officer-involved shooting

No in-person or virtual classes will be held Tuesday, Wednesday after Knoxville shooting

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Tennessee high school where a student was shot and killed Monday after opening fire at a police officer will not hold any classes today or tomorrow, its district says

The Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville will instead be open Tuesday for students who wish to meet with counselors, Nathan Langlois wrote in an email to families, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel

"We know that you are concerned, and we will provide information as soon as possible," he added. "Please know that we are working to support our students and staff during this time. The Austin-East family is heartbroken by this tragedy." 

Police respond to a shooting Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn. (Reuters/News Sentinel)

As of Tuesday morning, the officer and student involved in the shooting Monday afternoon have not been publicly identified. 

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to reports of a "possibly armed" male suspect around 3:15 p.m. at the high school.  

Police found the student in a bathroom, Tennessee Bureau of Investigative Director David Rausch said at a news conference. Police ordered the student to come out, but he wouldn't comply, and that's when he reportedly opened fire, Raush said. Police fired back. 

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired," the Knoxville Police Department wrote on Facebook. "A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening." 

The Austin-East Magnet High School won't hold classes Tuesday or Wednesday. (AP)

The officer, who was hit in the leg, later was taken into surgery, authorities said. The student, meanwhile, died at the school. 

Police also said another unidentified person was detained for further investigation. It remains unclear why the student brought a gun to school. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

