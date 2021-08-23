Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee flooding: Heartbreaking search for missing adults, children continues with at least 22 dead

Up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours on Saturday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A desperate search in Middle Tennessee continues Monday for missing adults and children swept away in devastating floodwaters that left at least 22 dead after torrential rainfall pounded the region over the weekend.

Historic flooding on Saturday washed out roads, tore homes off their foundations, took out cellphone towers and telephone lines, and wrecked cars. In the wake of debris, families and friends grew frantic over the whereabouts of missing loved ones.

NORTH CAROLINA FLOODS: 4 STILL MISSING, 4 VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

In Waverly, a city of 4,500 people in Humphreys County, officials released a missing person list of 37 names as of Monday morning, asking the public for help as crews continued "searching inch by inch, in and out of debris."

  • Image 1 of 8

    Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 2 of 8

    People walk across a washed out road Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 3 of 8

    A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 4 of 8

    Flood damage is photographed from a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying Gov. Bill Lee to Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) ( )

  • Image 5 of 8

    A car leans against a utility pole Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 6 of 8

    Joe Comuzie looks over the home of his son Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, which was washed off its foundation by flood waters Saturday in McEwen, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 7 of 8

    A woman looks at debris washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

  • Image 8 of 8

    Brian Mitchell, right, looks through the damaged home of his mother-in-law along with family friend Chris Hoover, left, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ( )

At least two children were missing in Waverly after up to 17 inches of rain was dumped in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday.

Kellen Cole Burrow, 2, was swept out of his mother’s arms as raging floodwaters tore through their apartment.

"I couldn’t get back to him, but [his mother] managed to save our other four children," Kellen’s father Kalaub McCord told FOX17 Nashville. "If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have any children right now."

One name on the missing person list was that of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant, who friends say just started her freshman year of high school.

"If we don’t find her tonight, we’ll be right back here in the morning as soon as daylight breaks to continue," family friend Chelsea Simons told the station. "We’re not gonna stop until we find their baby."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a "devastating picture of loss and heartache."

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed 22 fatalities in his county.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dead included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms, according to surviving family members, and a foreman at county music star Loretta Lynn's ranch.

"There are no words at the ranch today...only tears," Loretta Lynn wrote in a post on Facebook. "Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood."

As searches stretched into Monday, officials believed that the number of fatalities could rise.

"I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts," Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Your Money