Tennessee flash flooding traps residents in homes, on roads, prompting rescues: reports

Major flash flooding overnight in central Tennessee was leaving numerous people trapped by rising waters, according to reports.

Accounts included reports of emergency responders assisting people at apartment complexes and drivers traveling along flooded area roadways.

"Water is a very powerful, powerful thing and it doesn’t take much to sweep your car away," Katy Morgan, chief meteorologist for FOX 17 of Nashville, commented.

Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in the region for several hours early Sunday, with alerts in effect until 4:30 a.m. for Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood and Mount Juliet, The Tennessean newspaper of Nashville reported. Other alerts were in effect until 7 a.m.

"Major flash flooding is occurring with numerous roads, interstates and homes flooded with water rescues ongoing!" the National Weather Service wrote in a message. "Please stay home and do not travel!"

On Saturday afternoon, a powerful storm in Lexington, Tennessee, caused significant damage, the newspaper reported. A tornado had been warned for the area but it wasn’t immediately clear if a tornado had actually struck.