Tennessee felon arrested after ramming into police cruiser during chase, investigators say

A convicted felon in Tennessee was arrested after he allegedly rammed into a police cruiser and led officers on a chase, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Derell Broyles, 19, allegedly had sped off from Juvenile Crime Task Force officers who tried to stop the 2015 Honda Accord he was driving. Police said officers had been on the lookout for the vehicle in connection to a carjacking and robbery that unfolded earlier this month.

The officers spotted the Honda and a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, both thought to be connected to robbery investigations, at a Nashville apartment complex Friday night, police said.

As officers in a marked patrol vehicle turned around to follow the Jeep, Broyles allegedly rammed into the back of the police cruiser and took off.

Broyles later was involved in a hit-and-run at an intersection about eight miles from the apartment complex and his passenger ran off, police said. Broyles then allegedly sped off before crashing about six miles away.

Officers found the Honda, which had been carjacked on July 13, unoccupied, and recovered a gun and two ski masks from the car, police said.

“While a perimeter was being established, officers were flagged down by four victims who reported that when they saw Broyles pulling on their vehicle door handles, he pointed a gun at them and fled into a wooded area,” police said in a news release.

Broyles, who refused to be interviewed, was arrested a short time later and faced several charges including aggravated assault on police officers, leaving the scene of a crash, felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest, police added. Broyles’ passenger has not been charged.

The officers were not hurt in the crash, according to police.

The said Broyles was convicted of vehicle theft and unlawful gun possession in May 2018 and was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Police said they also recovered the stolen Jeep unoccupied, at another Nashville apartment complex, adding that it had been reported stolen on July 3 after it was left unlocked with a spare key inside.

They said their investigation was ongoing.