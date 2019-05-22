Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee
Published

Family of bears overruns man's car in Tennessee

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

If they were truly smarter than the av-er-age bear they would have just used the door.

A family of bears was spotted hopping in a car -- using the windows, racing-style --  in Tennessee last week.

Chad Morris posted photos online of three bear cubs hanging out inside his car, while the trio's mother lurked around outside.

Three cubs had some fun in a car in Tennessee last week.

Three cubs had some fun in a car in Tennessee last week. (Chad Morris)

"Is this real life.. tell me we are being punked," Morris wrote alongside the pictures, which were taken in Gatlinsburg, a city roughly 35 miles south of Knoxville.

Morris was in disbelief when he saw his car overrun. He told WFIE he's been wanting to see a bear, but was surprised when he spotted the family of four.

Chad Morris said he was in Gatlinsburg, Tenn., when he spotted bears taking over his vehicle.

Chad Morris said he was in Gatlinsburg, Tenn., when he spotted bears taking over his vehicle. (Chad Morris)

"I want to see a bear, you know?" Morris said he told his friends. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like, 'Nah, I’ll pass.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris' car sustained only a moderate amount of damage.

He said that, after the bears left, he quickly rolled his windows up.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.