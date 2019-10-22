Tennessee man with face tattoos leads deputies on high-speed chase

A Tennessee man with distinct facial tattoos was arrested after deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop.

Jonathon Harvey, 30, was accused of not stopping when a deputy, who said he saw Harvey driving a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta with a dirty plate in Hamilton County around 2:17 a.m. Monday, tried to pull him over, according to a report.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said during the chase, Harvey, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was clocked going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, WTVC reported.

At one point Harvey allegedly aimed the Jetta at a deputy, who said he had to drive his vehicle off the road and into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision, the station reported.

TUPAC SHAKUR ARRESTED IN TENNESSEE FOR METH POSSESSION, THREATENING OFFICERS WITH KNIFE: COPS

Eventually, Harvey ditched the car and tried to flee on foot.

INDIANA MAN LEADS POLICE ON 140 MPH CHASE, SAYS HE'S SURPRISED THEY CAUGHT HIS 2002 ACURA

Deputies said he stopped running and got down on the ground after a deputy fired a stun gun at him that missed, the station reported.

According to the deputies Harvey smelled of marijuana and a search of the Jetta turned up a small amount of the drug, the station reported.

Harvey was arrested on multiple charges, including evading arrest and drug possession.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A passenger in the Jetta, Machana Coyne, 38, of Soddy-Daisey, Tenn., was also arrested for drug possession and resisting arrest, the station reported.