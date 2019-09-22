Tennessee deputies search woods for nurse who vanished 4 months ago

Deputies in Tennessee conducted a woodland search last week for a 41-year-old nurse who has been missing for four months.

The search Tuesday took place near the Cordova, Tenn., home of Taquila Hayes, who was last seen in May. Her family reported her missing to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in August when they learned of her disappearance, according to reports.

“We have not found anything or heard from anyone that would suggest that Ms. Hayes is in the area or alive or well,” Chief Inspector Chris Harris said Friday, according to WMC-TV.

He said investigators had talked to her husband Carl Hayes several weeks ago but not recently.

An August search warrant accuses him of knowing what happened to his wife, the station reported.

“Carl Hayes was involved directly with Taquila Hayes’ disappearance sometime between 5/21 and 5/22/2019," the document says, according to the station.

The husband has not been charged with any crime.

Investigators obtained the warrant to conduct a search of the Hayes home after noticing fresh paint on the walls and new carpet in the living room, dining room and master bedroom, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

Detectives discovered that Carl Hayes had withdrawn from his wife's bank account after she disappeared, according to the station, which spoke to Taquila Hayes’ mother in August.

"I just don't have any hope at this point,” Roberta Nuff said. “It's unlike my daughter to abandon her son, to abandon a profession that she worked so hard and diligently to accomplish."